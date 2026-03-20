Greetings to congratulated President Kais Saied of Tunisia

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated President Kais Saied of Tunisia on the national holiday, Independence Day.

“On this festive day, I would like to praise your political will, determination, and vast experience as a wise statesman, which make an invaluable contribution to the socio-economic growth of the Tunisian Republic and the improvement of the well-being of its citizens,” the message of congratulations reads.

The Belarusian leader emphasized Minsk’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. “I hope that with your support, the Belarus-Tunisia dialogue will receive an additional impetus and reach a scale that corresponds to its potential,” the head of state noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and success in his responsible position to Kais Saied and peace and harmony to the people of Tunisia.