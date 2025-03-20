Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Tunisia President Kais Saied as Tunisia celebrates its national holiday - Independence Day.

“The Republic of Belarus views your country as an important partner in North Africa and is ready to deepen political dialogue and cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian matters. Minsk and Tunisia are interested in building a fair multipolar world order based on the principles of respect and equality. In this regard, I emphasize the importance of mutual support at the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and BRICS,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries will grow stronger and help invigorate the entire spectrum of bilateral contacts.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Kais Saied and his family good health, happiness and well-being, and the people of Tunisia - peace and prosperity.