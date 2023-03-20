Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Tunisia President Kais Saied as the country celebrates its national holiday - Independence Day.

“It is impossible not to acknowledge your country’s strong commitment to improving and consolidating the political system, increasing living standards of people, maintaining stability and security,” the message of congratulations reads. “I am convinced that Tunisia will overcome all challenges of today and will continue to move forward confidently towards progressive socio-economic development and successful building of ‘new republic’.”

The head of state emphasized that Belarus is ready to supply food and oil products, metallurgy products, farm machinery and trucks, and implement joint projects in various sectors of the economy. The President also mentioned opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in education, healthcare, and tourism.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished success to Kais Saied and peace and prosperity to the people of Tunisia.