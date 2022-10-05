Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

“High professionalism, competence, remarkable energy, and wisdom make you a shining example of a political leader who successfully solves complex public tasks,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state pointed out that the confident and dynamic development of the Republic of Tajikistan is inextricably linked to the consistent and balanced policy pursued by the country's leader, which makes it possible to ensure the steady growth of the country's authority in the international arena and wellbeing of its people.

“I am sincerely grateful for your constructive and interested approach to the development of Belarusian-Tajik relations. I am convinced that our forthcoming meeting in sunny and hospitable Dushanbe will give an additional impetus to the multifaceted strategic cooperation between the two countries in the interests of the fraternal peoples,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Emomali Rahmon good health, wellbeing and achievement of goals.