Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Your country successfully implements plans to modernize the economy, increase social protection and the wellbeing of citizens, effectively solves the problems of regional security, strengthening its authority in the international arena,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state stressed that he was broadly satisfied with the intensification of cooperation between Minsk and Dushanbe at various levels.

“I am convinced that our active and trustful dialogue on all issues is a solid foundation for further development of relations of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Emomali Rahmon strong health, family happiness and new achievements, and also peace, harmony and prosperity to the people of Tajikistan.