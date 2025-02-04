Greetings to President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Independence Day.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus' interest in expanding cooperation with Sri Lanka in the political, trade and humanitarian spheres.

The Belarusian President noted that the two countries have a unique resource for implementing most ambitious joint projects: almost 2,000 Sri Lankan students currently receive world-class education in Belarusian universities. The head of state expressed confidence that they will not only make a meaningful contribution to the development of their native land, but will also initiate new joint projects and strengthen friendship between the peoples of Belarus and Sri Lanka.

“I will be glad to discuss with you the bilateral agenda and current issues on the sidelines of one of international events in 2025,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Anura Kumara Dissanayake good health, harmony, successful fulfillment of all plans and initiatives, and all Sri Lankans peace and prosperity.