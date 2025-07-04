Greetings to President of the United States of America Donald Trump

On behalf of fellow Belarusians and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated President of the United States of America Donald Trump and all Americans on Independence Day.

“During your first term as President, Minsk and Washington embarked on a path of engagement. Unfortunately, at a certain point, Belarusian-American cooperation deviated from that positive trajectory. I am convinced that this is not aligned with the national interests of our countries and our peoples. It is time to change it,” the head of state remarked.

Belarus has always advocated a constructive and respectful dialogue with the United States, the President emphasized. “I hope to restore the positive dynamics of interstate contacts and implement mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation projects,” the Belarusian leader noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Donald Trump and the people of the United States peace, well-being and prosperity.