Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc as the country celebrates National Day.

“The Vietnamese people know well the price of independence and the right to conduct domestic and foreign policies independently. The modern achievements of Hanoi are regarded with great respect far beyond the borders of your country,” said the head of state.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized the importance of the fact that in today's changing world Belarusian-Vietnamese relations are steadily developing and remain friendly.

The Belarusian President expressed his hope for an even greater expansion of economic cooperation, especially in such traditional areas as mechanical engineering, agriculture, pharmaceutics, education, science and tourism.