Greetings to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia on his birthday.

The head of state noted that Belarus highly values the Serbian President’s personal contribution to expanding bilateral cooperation. “I am confident that stepping up this cooperation in today’s complex geopolitical conditions meets the expectations of our citizens and will contribute to the sustainable development of Belarus and Serbia. The mutual understanding that exists between our peoples is a solid foundation for continuing a constructive interstate dialogue,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that maintaining relations of trust will continue to support the realization of the partnership potential between the two countries.

The Belarusian leader wished Aleksandar Vučić strong health, well-being, and new achievements.