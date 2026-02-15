Greetings to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Statehood Day.

“Our country rejoices in Serbia’s impressive achievements in securing the stability of the national economy and improving the prosperity of its citizens in today’s extremely complicated conditions,” the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state emphasized that despite obstacles and challenges Minsk and Belgrade find new opportunities for cooperation in priority areas.

The President confirmed his unchanging interest in developing fruitful cooperation with Serbia, in continuing political dialogue, and expanding contacts at all levels.

“We are intent on defending our common goals and values in the international arena and supporting each other on topical issues on the regional agenda and the global one in the future. I am confident that the successful partnership between Minsk and Belgrade will contribute to peace and stability on the European continent,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Aleksandar Vučić good health, the fulfillment of his plans, and success in his responsible state activities, and wished the fraternal Serbian people prosperity and progress.