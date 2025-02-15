Greetings to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on the Statehood Day, which is widely celebrated in this country, reaffirms the historical choice of the Serbian people and is an essential element of the society consolidation.

“In the current difficult conditions, Minsk remains fully committed to developing friendly relations with Belgrade in many sectors,” the head of state emphasized. The two countries prioritize trade and investment projects, humanitarian cooperation, continuity of traditional values, including family, education of youth and respect for the heroic chapters of the past.

“We have something to be proud of and something to strive for together. You can always count on the support of Belarus in matters of Serbia's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Belarusian leader pointed out.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Aleksandar Vučić and the Serbian people health, peace, civil accord and further success in building a strong independent state open to the world and all people of goodwill.

“I will be happy to welcome you and your colleagues to the hospitable Belarusian land to discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda and international topics,” the President said.