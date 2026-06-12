Greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin and all Russian citizens on Russia Day.

“The Russian Federation is a confident, advanced state, one of the world’s leading powers with a formidable economic and defensive potential, and a guarantor of a just world order amid global transformation,” the congratulatory message reads.

“Belarusians have walked hand in hand with Russians along a centuries‑old heroic path. The memory of trials overcome together, of shared achievements and victories, is passed down from generation to generation. It is precisely the Belarusian‑Russian friendship, tested over the years, that provides an inexhaustible source of energy for the continued harmonious development of our fraternal countries and peoples,” the Belarusian President noted.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin robust health and outstanding successes for the good of the Fatherland, and wished the citizens of Russia happiness and well‑being.

Greetings from the Belarusian President were also sent to Prime Minister of Russia, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia Vyacheslav Volodin.