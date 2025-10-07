Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The people of Russia firmly associate your name with significant social achievements, dynamic economic development, the strengthening of statehood and national sovereignty, as well as the growing authority and enhanced role of Russia in the world,” the message of greetings reads. "Your principled stance and determination, dedication to duty and political wisdom, exceptional devotion to the Motherland, and firm will in defending its national interests have earned you public recognition and the respect of your foreign colleagues.”

The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that the foundation of allied relations and strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia, built through joint efforts, will serve as a reliable guide for future generations of the two nations.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Vladimir Putin health, happiness, prosperity, and inexhaustible strength and energy for new successes in his highest state office.