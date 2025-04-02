Belarus-Russia Unity Day greetings to President of Russia Vladimir Putin

Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia.

“The integration project of our countries has contributed to amassing invaluable experience in various areas of state building, untapping the enormous potential of the Belarusian and Russian economies, developing tools that allow us to jointly solve a wide range of problems of any complexity,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President noted that consistent efforts to ensure security, equal rights of citizens, and the progressive increase in trade, economic and investment cooperation have helped shield the Union State against external threats.

“I am convinced that an intensive political dialogue, close intergovernmental and ministry-to-ministry cooperation will continue to facilitate the effective implementation of the documents adopted by the Supreme State Council in the interests of Belarusians and Russians,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

The Belarusian President also sent Unity Day greetings to Prime Minister of Russia, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Union State Mikhail Mishustin, Chair of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State Vyacheslav Volodin, and Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.