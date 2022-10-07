Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his 70th birthday.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on your anniversary. Being a true leader of a great power, you make deliberate and difficult decisions in order to ensure the independent development of the Russian Federation, protect the traditions and values of the Russian people," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state stressed that he cherishes open and trusting relations with the Russian President and an equal and fruitful dialogue, which serves to strengthen the allied Belarusian-Russian ties.

“Recently, this has clearly manifested in the closer integration of our countries. I am convinced that together Minsk and Moscow will adequately respond to global challenges and reach a new level of strategic partnership. I wholeheartedly wish you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, excellent health, constructive accomplishments for the benefit of the Russian state and long years in a circle of the loving family and reliable friends," the message of greetings reads.