Greetings to President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“For over 60 years of sovereignty, your country has come a long way in state-building and has achieved significant results in ensuring economic growth and the wellbeing of the people,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized Minsk's interest in strengthening Belarusian-Ugandan relations, which are based on the principles of respect and trust, shared approaches to key international issues, and the desire to establish a just multipolar world.

“I am counting on fruitful joint work to implement the reached agreements on expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, food security, as well as in industrial, humanitarian, and other sectors, which are key factors for the social and economic development of both states,” the President of Belarus said. “The status of BRICS partners gives us additional opportunities for interaction within this association.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished the President of Uganda good health and success in implementing his plans, and wished the friendly people of Uganda happiness and prosperity.