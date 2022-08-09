Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Singapore President Halimah Yacob as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Over fifty-seven years of sovereignty, your beautiful country has become a leading trading center in Southeast Asia, a true jewel of ASEAN. Singapore's experience of social and economic transformation is an excellent example of the effective development of an independent and self-reliant state,” the President said.

The head of state emphasized: “In the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Minsk and Singapore, I am especially pleased to note the successful expansion of bilateral relations, the gradual increase in trade, the growing interest in Belarus as one of the founding countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

The President expressed his hope for the continuation of fruitful joint work for the wellbeing of the two nations regardless of the geopolitical situation.

“I confirm Belarus’ interest in increasing the intensive political dialogue, building up mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as science and technology, agriculture, engineering, and pharmaceuticals,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko.