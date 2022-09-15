Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Nicaragua President Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra as the country celebrates Independence Day.

"Belarus always feels the unconditional support of Nicaragua in the United Nations and is committed to continuing close bilateral cooperation for the sake of sovereign development of our countries and joint search for ways to resolve the most pressing global problems," Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

The head of state expressed his conviction that in these difficult times Minsk and Managua should use the high level of political trust to give a significant additional impetus to trade and economic cooperation and specific mutually beneficial projects.