Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol as the country celebrates Liberation Day.

The head of state confirmed Minsk's interest in further development of economic, scientific and technical cooperation with Seoul, and also in the expansion of interpersonal contacts and exchange of experience among scientists and representatives of business.

“We are convinced that with mutual political will, we will be able to raise the relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Korea to a brand new level,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Yoon Suk-yeol happiness, health and longevity, and also peace and wellbeing to the people of the country.