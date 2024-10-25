Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the country celebrates Republic Day.

“Today Astana successfully responds to modern challenges and actively participates in global processes, implementing large-scale reforms on the way to building a Just Kazakhstan,” the message of greetings reads.

“I am confident that the traditions of friendship and mutual respect between our peoples will continue to play an important role in the progressive expansion of strategic partnership between the two states, contribute to the deepening of integration processes in the Eurasian space,” the head of state said.

The President of Belarus wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health, strength and energy for the implementation of all the plans, and wished peace, unity and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.