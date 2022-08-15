Greetings to india President Droupadi Murmu

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu of India and all its citizens as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of independence.

"Your unique country with its original culture, ancient rich history, a special way of development, a huge human potential is one of the greatest states in the world," the message of greetings reads. “Thanks to an effective social and economic policy and a constructive foreign policy, New Delhi is becoming a significant pole of influence in the global community today."

The head of state stressed that Belarus highly appreciates the friendly relations with India. "We are interested in building up mutually beneficial cooperation in industry, engineering, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and education," the President emphasized. "I look forward to further fruitful development of the interstate dialogue in all areas."

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Droupadi Murmu good health and success, and the people of India - peace and prosperity.