Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte as the country celebrates Independence Day.

According to the head of state, it is with great interest that Belarus has been keeping an eye on the positive transformations that are taking place in the Philippines in the social sector and in the economy. He also remarked that in spite of the geographical distance the interest of the Philippines in the expansion of cooperation with Belarus as the member state of the Eurasian Economic Union is increasing every year.

“Our countries have a significant potential for the successful development of interaction in such industries as agriculture, wood processing, science and technology, pharmaceutics and food production, the delivery of Belarusian freight and passenger equipment and tractors,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. The Belarusian leader reaffirmed the country’s interest in the intensification of the political dialogue of Minsk and Manila through the enhancement of contacts and visits at various levels.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Rodrigo Duterte good health and happiness. He also wished the people of the Philippines peace and wellbeing.