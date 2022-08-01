Greetings to Benin President Patrice Talon

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Patrice Talon of Benin as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Belarus pays considerable attention to strengthening ties with the states of West Africa. I am confident that the expansion of interaction between Minsk and Porto Novo in agriculture, industry, education and other sectors of mutual interest will help improve the wellbeing of the residents of our countries,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state wished Patrice Talon health and happiness, as well as peace, progress and prosperity to Benin.