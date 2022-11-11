Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Angola President Joao Lourenco as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Throughout their history, Angolans have bravely overcome all challenges, choosing an independent path of development. The victory of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola in the August elections vividly demonstrates the nation's support for the further strengthening of state institutions and the economy,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that today's challenges require closer cooperation between the two countries. “The significant experience gained by Belarus in agriculture, mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, medicine and digital technologies can form the basis for a significant expansion of bilateral cooperation,” said the President.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Joao Lourenco strong health and new successes in his responsible state post, and also peace, harmony and prosperity to the people of Angola.