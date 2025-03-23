Greetings to Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the country celebrates Pakistan Day.

“Throughout its history, your country has demonstrated resilience, courage and the desire for self-reliance. Modern Pakistan enjoys well-deserved authority and is an influential member of the international community, plays an important role in global political and economic processes. The Republic of Belarus regards the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as one of the main partners in Asia and remains invariably committed to deepening bilateral relations,” the message to the President of Pakistan reads.

In his congratulatory message to Shehbaz Sharif, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Pakistan Day symbolizes the birth of an independent state at the crossroads of the main trade routes of Great Asia.

“Despite its geographical remoteness, thanks to your personal support, Belarus, which is well known to you, has a reliable foundation in terms of promoting long-term relations with Pakistan across a wide range of areas. This was confirmed by the substantive talks in Islamabad last November. I recall our meeting with great warmth. I look forward to continuing the friendly dialogue and hosting you in Minsk in April 2025,” the Belarusian head of state emphasized.