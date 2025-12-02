Greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on National Day.

“Under your wise leadership, the UAE has become an example of sustainable progress, technological innovation, and a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Your strategic approach has ensured high living standards for citizens and well-deserved respect for the country on the international stage,” the message reads.

The head of state noted that the cordial relations between Belarus and the UAE are founded on principles of respect and goodwill. “I am confident that strengthening our partnership, based on friendship and shared goals, will help open new horizons for cooperation and bring tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Congratulatory messages from the Belarusian leader were also sent to the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“It is worth noting that your fruitful work and strategic vision are helping to unlock the country’s economic potential and enhance its authority on the international stage,” reads the message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. “Belarus highly values its constructive relations with the Emirates. I am confident that through joint efforts and a mutual focus on results, we will be able to imbue our cooperation with new substance, broaden its practical scope, and implement significant initiatives in trade, economic and investment fields for the benefit of both peoples.”

In his message to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of Belarus recalled their earlier meeting in Minsk, noting that it gave new impetus to deepening Belarusian-UAE relations. “Belarus is fully committed to the practical implementation of all agreements reached and to expanding new areas of cooperation that serve the interests of both states,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.