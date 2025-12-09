Greetings to President of the United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on Independence Day.

“This holiday embodies the national pride and unity of the people, who, over the years of sovereignty, have managed to achieve significant progress in the development of their country,” the press service stated.

The head of state noted the intensification of cooperation between the governments of Belarus and Tanzania in 2025. “The results of these contacts have given a serious impetus to the further expansion of mutual trade and ties in all areas,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

He also expressed hope that the two sides would soon launch joint projects in food security, agricultural mechanization, education, science, technology, and other fields.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Samia Suluhu Hassan good health and success in her responsible public service, and extended wishes for peace and harmony to all Tanzanians.