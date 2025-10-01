Greetings to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians on the 65th anniversary of independence.

“Nigerians can rightfully be proud of their country’s achievements over the years of independence: a robust economy, high demographic indicators, and well-deserved authority in the region and globally,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus attaches great importance to expanding relations with Nigeria. “I am convinced that the successful implementation of our joint project to mechanize Nigeria’s agricultural sector opens up opportunities for robust cooperation across many areas,” the head of state noted.

The Belarusian leader assured that Minsk is ready to increase supplies of equipment, food, and other essential goods, as well as to help resolve pressing socioeconomic development issues, which will lead to improved living standards.

Aleksandr Lukashenko invited Bola Tinubu to visit Belarus at his convenience and wished him good health, happiness, and success, as well as peace and harmony to all the country’s residents.