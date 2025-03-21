Greetings to President of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia and the friendly Namibian people as the country celebrates Independence Day.

"Thanks to the selfless struggle of Namibian patriots for national liberation, achievements in state-building and social and economic development, today Namibia is one of the leading countries on the African continent," Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. "Considering Minsk's interest in expanding cooperation with Windhoek and the successful practical experience of implementing projects with Zimbabwe and other African nations, Belarus is willing to offer Namibia its expertise in food security, agricultural mechanization, mining, energy, and transportation."

The head of state invited Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to pay an official visit to Belarus to discuss all matters related to deepening bilateral relations.

"I wish good health, happiness and successes in the responsible post to Your Excellency and peace and prosperity to the people of Namibia," the message of greetings reads.