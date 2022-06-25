Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Today’s challenges demand closer cooperation in all avenues of bilateral interaction, especially in trade, the economic and political cooperation, for the benefit of the two states,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Filipe Nyusi good health and productive work on his responsible post. He also wished the friendly people of Mozambique peace and prosperity.