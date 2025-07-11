Greetings to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of Mongolia as the country celebrates the national holiday - Naadam.

“This traditional festival reflects the essence of Mongolian culture, highlighting the strength and resilience of a nation that deeply honors its historical heritage,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ intention to further mutually beneficial cooperation with Mongolia across a wide range of areas and to strengthen friendly ties between the peoples of both countries. “I fondly remember my visit to your beautiful land of the blue sky and once again invite you to visit Belarus any time convenient for you,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also wished Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and the people of Mongolia peace and prosperity.