Greetings to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

On behalf of the people of Belarus and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and the country’s citizens on Independence Day.

In his message, the President noted: “Minsk values its partnership with Beirut, which is based on the principles of friendship and constructive interaction. We deeply respect your country’s sovereign choice and its efforts to strengthen stability and prosperity.”

The head of state expressed confidence that strong historical ties and mutual interest will provide a reliable foundation for deepening fruitful cooperation across all areas for the benefit of both nations.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Joseph Aoun good health and success in his responsible work, and peace and harmony to all Lebanese citizens.