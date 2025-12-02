Greetings to Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President Thongloun Sisoulith of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the people of Laos on the 50th anniversary of the country’s founding.

“Laos has achieved significant success in building a strong state, is confidently moving along the path of social and economic development, contributes to peace and security in the region and the world, and holds a worthy place on the international stage," the message of congratulations reads.

Relations between Minsk and Vientiane are gaining momentum, reflecting a mutual desire to deepen political, trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian cooperation, in line with traditions established decades ago, the head of state noted.

According to him, the two countries have the necessary interstate instruments and substantive agreements to realize the economic potential of their partnership. “I hope that in the near future we will move forward with joint projects in industrial modernization, food security, agricultural mechanization, as well as in other areas of paramount importance to our countries,” the President emphasized.

The Belarusian leader also noted that he would be glad to welcome the President of Laos to Minsk on an official visit to discuss priority issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as regional and international matters.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished good health and inexhaustible energy to carry out all plans and initiatives to Thongloun Sisoulith and peace and progress to the people of Laos.