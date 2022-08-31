Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent Independence Day greetings to Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that during the years of sovereignty important initiatives aimed at strengthening statehood, ensuring economic growth, increasing the authority of Kyrgyzstan in the international arena have been implemented in Kyrgyzstan.

“I am confident that the traditions of mutual respect and friendship of our peoples, which have been shaped over decades, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for the progressive development of political dialogue, expansion of fruitful contacts in economic and humanitarian sectors and close cooperation within integration associations,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state wished Sadyr Japarov good health and new achievements for the benefit of the Fatherland, and happiness, peace and harmony to the people of Kyrgyzstan.