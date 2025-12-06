Greetings to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday wishes to President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan.

"Your fruitful work as head of state is an example of professionalism, political foresight, and fortitude, which you demonstrate in promoting the interests of the Kyrgyz Republic,” the message of congratulation said.

"I warmly recall our November meeting in Bishkek during the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council where we addressed a number of important issues regarding regional stability,” the Belarusian leader added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko highly appreciated Sadyr Japarov's contribution to the development of friendly relations between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan and promotion of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation. “I am convinced that our joint efforts aimed at realizing the potential of Belarusian-Kyrgyz partnership will contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral interaction,” he emphasized.

The Belarusian President wished the leader of Kyrgyzstan good health, inexhaustible energy, and further success in his endeavors.