Greetings to Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba as the country celebrates Liberation Day.

“Amid tough economic sanctions and political pressure Cuba continues to defend its independence. Attempts of dictate on behalf of the USA and their allies in relation to such small but independent countries as Belarus and Cuba make us closer to each other and encourage to move forward with confidence,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state reaffirmed the readiness of Minsk to implement joint projects focused on the dynamic development of bilateral trade, the exchange of cutting-edge scientific technologies and experience with Havana.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Miguel Diaz-Canel good health and every success. He also wished Cuban people peace and wellbeing.