Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to Cuban President Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and the people of Cuba as the country celebrates the National Rebellion Day.

"Belarus admires the will and resilience of the Cuban people, who firmly defend their right to choose their own path of development," the congratulatory message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that the recent official visit of Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to Belarus, which took place a month ago, confirmed not only the depth of interstate relations between the two countries but also the special warmth of human-to-human ties.

"Minsk and Havana have been building cooperation exclusively on the basis of friendship and mutual understanding and hold similar views on key contemporary issues. Active political dialogue at the highest and high levels, along with expanding contacts within international organizations, only increases momentum year after year," the Belarusian leader emphasized. "In a short period, we have achieved significant results in such promising areas as food security and industrial modernization. I reaffirm our readiness to export engines and pharmaceutical products, to develop cooperation in construction, energy, transport infrastructure, and other areas of mutual interest."

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished his Cuban counterpart robust health and success in his state duties, and the citizens of Cuba — prosperity, peace, and flourishing.