Greetings to President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on his 65th birthday.

“Under your wise leadership, Cuba continues to strengthen its positions in the international arena and to defend the interests and legitimate rights of its citizens. Your personal contribution to this process cannot be overestimated. You also support a close multifaceted dialogue between our states. Belarus has been and remains a fraternal nation for Cuba and you can always count on us,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that with effective coordination of joint efforts, Belarus and Cuba will soon be able to translate the high dynamics of political contacts into major joint projects in manufacturing, food production, pharmaceutics, science and technology and other promising sectors. “All conditions for this have been created,” the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez excellent health, well-being and further success in his responsible work.