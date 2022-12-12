Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent greetings to Kenyan President William Ruto as the country celebrated Independence Day.

"Modern Kenya is confidently moving along the path of structural economic and social reforms, a steady increase in the well-being of its citizens. It is pleasant to note that international authority and the role of your country in the East African region has been strengthening," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state stressed that Belarus attaches great importance to the development of bilateral cooperation with Kenya in such sectors as agriculture and engineering.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished William Ruto strong health and success, and the friendly Kenyan people - peace and prosperity.