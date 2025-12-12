Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Kenyan President William Ruto as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“More than 60 years ago, the Kenyan people defended their right to independence and their own development path,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stated. “Today, Kenya is Africa’s economic and diplomatic powerhouse, playing a constructive role in continental processes and in resolving pressing international issues.”

The head of state noted that Belarus considers Kenya a reliable partner in East Africa and is committed to intensifying cooperation. “I reaffirm our interest in strengthening long-term, sustainable ties in bilateral trade, industrial cooperation, scientific and technical collaboration, humanitarian exchanges, and other areas, as we agreed during our meeting in Nairobi at the end of 2023,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that William Ruto’s forthcoming visit to Minsk will enable the launch of concrete economic projects for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

The Belarusian President wished William Ruto good health, personal happiness, and continued success, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Kenya.