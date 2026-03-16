Greetings to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the country’s successful nationwide referendum.

“The results of the plebiscite have become yet another confirmation of the high trust citizens place in your course toward modernizing the country and strengthening statehood. They have clearly demonstrated the unity of Kazakhstani society in its aspiration to create a Just Kazakhstan and ensure its stable development,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that the implementation of the principles enshrined in the new Constitution will serve as a reliable foundation for the further prosperity of Kazakhstan, the strengthening of its role on the international stage, and the growth of its citizens’ wellbeing.

“Minsk invariably values its strategic partnership and alliance with Astana,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. “I am convinced that our multifaceted cooperation, based on the principles of friendship, trust, and mutual support, will continue to expand dynamically for the benefit of our two kin peoples.”

The Belarusian President wished the President of Kazakhstan good health, inexhaustible energy, and new achievements in his responsible work, and also peace and harmony to the residents of Kazakhstan.