Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Pakistan President Arif Alvi as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The Belarusian leader remarked that the 75th anniversary of existence of soverign Pakistam is a very significat date. The President stressed that for more than a third of this period the countries have been doing their best to strengthen the relations of friendship and mutual support.

“I am convinced that by joint efforts we will be able to use the potential of coioperation between Minsk and Islamabad for the benefit of today’s and future generations,” the head of state said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Arif Alvi good health, happiness and every success. He also wished Pakistani people peace, progress and prosperity.