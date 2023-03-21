Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran as the country celebrates Nowruz.

“Over the past year our countries have held a number of important bilateral events. Those included visits at the high and supreme levels, the growth of trade, and the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations,” the message of greetings reads. “Our states have achieved significant success in the political, trade and economic sectors. We seek to develop closer cooperation in industry, agriculture, transport, and transform the achievements in scientific and technical interaction into promising commercial projects. It is necessary to implement the existing potential of the roadmap signed last week to develop a long-term partnership between Minsk and Tehran.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko agreed with Ebrahim Raisi's opinion, which he expressed during the Belarusian leader’s visit, that the meeting of the two Presidents became a turning point, a starting point in the improvement of the Belarusian-Iranian comprehensive and all-round cooperation. “I cordially thank you for your hospitality and I take the opportunity to renew my invitation to you to visit Minsk at any convenient time,” the Belarusian leader said.

The head of state wished Ebrahim Raisi and all Iranians excellent health and well-being.