Greetings to President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and the people of Iran as the country celebrates Nowruz and the new Persian year 1404.

“This holiday symbolizes not only the renewal of life, but also the inviolability of traditions, people's unity and universal aspiration for peace and prosperity, inspires people to good deeds,” the message of greetings reads.

According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belarus and Iran are working to further strengthen friendship between the two peoples and create favorable conditions for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.

“I count on your personal assistance in ensuring high dynamics of contacts at all levels - state, governmental, parliamentary, ministerial and business,” the President said.

The head of state wished the President of Iran good health and fruitful activity. “May Nowruz bring new opportunities and successes to all Iranians,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.