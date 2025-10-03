Greetings to President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“This holiday is a vivid symbol of the genuine courage and resilience of the Iraqi people in their pursuit of freedom and sovereignty,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus highly values its friendly relations with Iraq, which are based on mutual respect and a sincere interest in developing cooperation across all sectors.

“I am confident that our countries must strengthen bilateral ties and broaden trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian contacts for the benefit of both states,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Abdul Latif Rashid health, happiness, and success, as well as peace and prosperity to the people of Iraq.