Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the country celebrates the Independence Day.

The Belarusian head of state noted that over the years of sovereign existence, this multinational country has become one of the largest states in Southeast Asia in the political, economic, social and demographic dimensions.

"Thanks to active joint efforts, Belarus and Indonesia have established a very constructive dialogue. Trade has been growing steadily, business contacts expanding," the message of greetings reads. "I am convinced that we have significant potential for building up bilateral cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, engineering, pharmaceuticals and food production and also in terms of supply of Belarusian freight and passenger vehicles."

The President confirmed Minsk's commitment to furthering relations with Jakarta on the principles of friendship, trust and mutual respect to ensure the growth of the well-being of citizens of the two countries.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Joko Widodo excellent health and success, and the people of Indonesia - peace and prosperity.