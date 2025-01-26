On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India as the country celebrates the 75th anniversary of Republic Day.

“This day symbolizes the unshakable sovereignty of your great state. Over the years of independence, India has achieved significant economic progress, social well-being, and a high international standing,” the Belarusian President said addressing Droupadi Murmu.

Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus and India have developed stable and trusting relations that create a solid foundation for further mutually beneficial contacts in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

“I am especially pleased to note that last year, in 2024, we managed to move to a new level of cooperation within the framework of important international associations - the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, which Belarus joined thanks to the continued support of New Delhi,” the President emphasized.

The head of state wished Droupadi Murmu good health and success in her demanding work; he also wished the people of India happiness and peace.

In his congratulatory address to Narendra Modi, Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Belarus and India are united not only by their belief that sovereignty and independence are the highest values ​​of the nation, but also by the long-standing friendship of peoples.

“Minsk is interested in intensifying a comprehensive dialogue with New Delhi and in taking the Belarus-India partnership to a new level in politics, trade and economy. I am convinced that the accession of the Republic of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2024 and obtaining the partner status in BRICS opens up additional cooperation opportunities for our states, and we are going to make the most of them in order to strengthen independence and socio-economic progress of our countries,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President wished Narendra Modi good health, happiness and prosperity and invited him to visit Belarus to discuss all issues on the bilateral agenda.