Greetings to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message of congratulations to President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The Belarusian leader noted that this day symbolizes the rightful aspiration to preserve one’s identity and to strengthen statehood and independence.

“Achieving a sustainable peace in the Middle East and the establishment of the State of Palestine in accordance with the decisions of the United Nations General Assembly represent an unconditional foundation for ensuring long-term stability in the region,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus and Palestine have developed long-standing friendly relations, which are based on a solid foundation of partnership, mutual respect, and trust.

The head of state confirmed the sincere interest in advancing Belarusian-Palestinian cooperation in areas of shared interest for the benefit of both nations.

The Belarusian President wished the President of the State of Palestine good health and success, and all Palestinians – a peaceful future, prosperity, and wellbeing.