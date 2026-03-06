Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko sent Independence Day greetings to Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama.

The head of state highlighted the leadership of John Dramani Mahama and his efforts to reform public administration and the economy, stabilize the financial system, enhance social support, and fight illegal natural resource extraction. “All these are positive factors in strengthening the sovereignty, economic and food security of Ghana,” the congratulatory message states.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized Belarus’ interest in expanding bilateral contacts and developing cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation, petrochemicals, and other sectors of mutual interest.

“I am confident that the deepening of ties will be facilitated by more active efforts to implement joint projects,” the Belarusian leader noted.

The Belarusian President wished the Ghanaian President good health and success in his responsible position, and wished the people of this country peace and progress.