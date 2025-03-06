Greetings to President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama and all residents of this country on Independence Day.

“The Republic of Ghana demonstrates sustainable progress in socio-economic development and enjoys authority in the international arena,” the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus pays great attention to Belarus-Ghana friendship and remarked that two countries have untapped potential when it comes to bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, politics, humanitarian matters and other areas.

“We can offer Ghana our expertise and knowledge in agricultural mechanization, we can supply food, medical products and equipment, fertilizers, and provide personnel training. I confirm my invitation to you to visit the Republic of Belarus to discuss ways to expand our cooperation and to explore the possibility of implementing new projects,” the Belarusian President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished John Dramani Mahama excellent health and success in fulfilling his responsible state mission, and unity and prosperity to the people of Ghana.